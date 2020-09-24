To the Editor:
As the owner of Piecasso Pizzeria & Lounge, last week was a very difficult time for my family and staff. Yes, we had a case of COVID, which was isolated to one person. I spent countless hours on the phone with the Vermont Department of Health and all involved. I made one of the hardest decisions to date as a business owner by making our news public, knowing the negative ramifications it could have on our business. I felt the safety of my staff and the public was paramount, so we took a leap of faith in writing a public statement. I feel I was very transparent on delivering a clear message to our community and patrons within 24 hours of learning about the COVID case. I also gave frequent updates via social media throughout the week, to put peoples’ minds at ease.
The headline in the Stowe Reporter “Piecasso brush with COVID” was reckless to put on the cover at my expense. This upset me a great deal and added stress to an already stressful situation. I agree that this was a newsworthy story, but not for the cover, in my opinion. The Stowe Reporter didn’t even contact me for a comment or a heads up.
The Stowe Reporter has a seven-day news cycle. Tourists read Piecasso and COVID in the same sentence for a week without a full understanding of the precautions taken, back story or daily updates. This, in my opinion, incites fear into the people reading this headline for seven days without the full story. This in turn equates to fewer people coming through our doors at an already difficult time. Our numbers were already down significantly due to shutting the doors for deep cleaning and we certainly didn’t need the Stowe Reporter to compound it by printing our name on the cover.
I guess I expect nothing less from a declining town paper that is more concerned about headlines and selling ads than the community it serves or the impact it will have on the businesses it’s supposed to represent.
Running a business in our current climate is very difficult. Try running a restaurant in a small town under the crushing restrictions COVID has put on them. COVID has led to seating capacities capped at 50 percent of occupancy, and bars completely shut down until this past Friday. Many businesses are already on the brink of shuttering doors due to this horrible disease, and that’s with everything running as smoothly as it can. Throw in one of your staff members getting COVID and the negative press it brings. Closing your doors for days on end until you’ve contained its spread and bankruptcy can become a reality.
So, Stowe Reporter, please think of the impact your stories may have on a local business, before going to print, especially during these difficult times. Reach out to business owners for a comment and give them the opportunity to help shape the story you provide to our community and tourists alike. I pray for the businesses that will undoubtedly go through this in the near future, and hope they can make it through without closing their doors.
Ed Rovetto
Piecasso Pizzeria & Lounge
Stowe
