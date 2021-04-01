To the Editor:
Early morning this past Sunday, I was running on the Burlington bike path, and I came across a quote that was embedded in stone that stopped me in my tracks.
“A society with too few independent thinkers is vulnerable to control by disturbed and opportunistic leaders. A society which wants to create and maintain a free and democratic social system must create responsible independence of thought among its young.” — John Dewey
This past year has been extraordinarily challenging for the vast majority of Americans and the world at large. As a small business owner, I have experienced first hand the negative effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. In the U.S., studies have shown that 50 percent of all Black businesses have failed and 30-40 percent of all small businesses have closed.
Fifteen months ago, if someone had said the schools, churches and synagogues would be closed, that unemployment would reach levels approaching the Great Depression, and that we would be wearing face masks in public places you would have thought that person was smoking a bit too much of now-legal weed.
As a physician in health care with over 40 years in practice, I have seen first hand the damaging effects fear and disconnection have on people’s lives, and feel I need to call out the loss of common sense and critical thinking among elected officials and agencies in Washington handling the COVID-19 situation.
One of the largest randomized controlled published studies on effectiveness of mask wearing to reduce SARS-CoV-2 transmission published in March 2021 in the “Annals of Internal Medicine” studied over 3,000 participants in Denmark and showed conclusively that mask wearing did not reduce SARS-CoV-2 infection rates.
Has this report been widely reported in the major media? No.
It has been clearly shown that mask wearing increases blood carbon dioxide levels, decreases oxygen levels, increases cortisol levels (stress hormone) and weakens the body’s immune system. Does mask wearing make sense given the science?
Are there news stories on CNN, NBC, CBS, ABC or NPR regarding strengthening your body’s immune system to fight COVID-19? No, there aren’t.
We are instructed ad nauseum to sanitize surfaces and use hand sanitizer to kill the awful microbes and use toxic chemicals to fight COVID-19. Common sense dictates that microbes have been part of our natural environment since the beginning of life on earth.
Strengthening your immune system through a healthy diet, exercise, meditation and stress reduction makes way more sense than fighting the evil microbes.
Now I know this is a very emotional and controversial topic, mentioning the COVID-19 shot. I won’t call it a vaccine because it is not a vaccine by definition. It is an experimental gene therapy that has never been licensed before in human history. There are no long-term safety studies. Common sense dictates caution when deciding to receive the shot or not.
Let me be clear on this topic. If you choose to wear a mask, social distance, use enhanced sanitizing practices and receive the COVID-19 shot, it should be your right to do so.
But there should also be freedom of choice in practicing those measures when an analysis of the science, common sense and critical thinking dictates that perhaps we are being sold a bill of goods by a government and major media strongly influenced by corporate interests.
Lastly, on the topic of integrity, I sadly mention the highest elected official in New York State, Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who has greatly influenced and largely destroyed New York City and the economy of his state. Based on recent allegations of gross misconduct, would you trust following his recommendations?
Dr. Bradley S. Rauch
Stowe
