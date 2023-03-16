Sincere thanks to everyone who attended March Town Meeting this year. It was so good to be back together in person again and to be able to engage in respectful and neighborly discourse — and thank you for your discussion, votes and passage of important articles on the floor vote ballot.
I’m especially grateful for election to another two-year term to the selectboard, an honor and responsibility that I don’t take lightly.
As Stowe grows, as new folks move to town and embed in all that we embrace, we have our challenges ahead of us.
Thank you publicly to my fellow members — Billy Adams, Paco Aumand, Nick Donza and Lisa Hagerty — for patiently helping me learn the ropes. I’m enormously proud to be a member of your team and to sit at the dais with you for two more years.
Our municipality is extremely fortunate to have an outstanding crew across all our town departments, but of most assistance to me in my position have been town manager Charles Safford and clerk to the selectboard and executive assistant Abby Bourgeois: their door is always open.
I truly believe that with the help and heft of our community pulling together, we’ll face the challenges in the years to come.
Again, thank you, and I’m always happy to chat.
