To the Editor:
Our campaign team and I cannot thank our Stowe community enough for its support these last many months in our bid for the Stowe House seat, and sincere congratulations to our opponent, Heidi Scheuermann. We wish her well as she endeavors to represent all Stowe constituents.
There was so much we gained in our nascent run, including so much knowledge of processes and procedures, and many alliances in the Legislature and other state offices that respect the work we’ve done. I’m honored to call many of them friends.
I take great comfort in knowing that so many of my fellow Democratic candidates and many fellow Emerge VT alumni women, both incumbent and new, and many of them younger women, succeeded in their bids. Their values and ideals match those of our campaign, and I know that we’re in good hands.
We all still have so much work to do to ensure social, environmental, economic and racial equity and justice.
Jo Sabel Courtney
Stowe
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.