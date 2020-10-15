To the Editor:
We are pleased to add our names to the growing number of Stowe voters who are supporting Jo Sabel Courtney’s campaign for the Vermont House of Representatives.
However, before talking about Courtney, we wanted to take a moment to talk about her opponent. We first met the Scheuermann family when we settled in Stowe back in 1985. Over the years we have come to know and admire them all. In particular, we acknowledge and respect Scheuermann’s many years of public service.
On the other hand, knowing and admiring someone is not sufficient reason to support them for the House of Representatives. By its very name, Stowe’s representative should support the policies and positions held by the majority of its voters. We believe Courtney does that and will be a strong voice for us in the Legislature.
Her many years of leadership and service to a variety of Stowe volunteer organizations, as well as her 20-year career working to promote Stowe as a world-class tourist destination, stand up very well compared to her opponent. While she has never held elective office, she has been actively involved in many political campaigns and is well known and highly regarded in Vermont politics. She understands how things work in the Statehouse along with the need for transparency and bipartisan cooperation to be effective there.
So before casting your vote this year, consider who will best represent you in Montpelier. Someone who will work to advance the causes you support and move the state forward as a leader in environmentally sound economic growth, social justice and prosperity for all Vermonters. We believe Jo Sabel Courtney is that person and we hope you will join us in voting for her.
Leo and Susi Clark
Stowe
