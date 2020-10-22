To the Editor:
The single greatest threat to our world, our country, our state, and our town is climate change. Stowe will not survive economically if we have the climate of Connecticut. For decades, Vermont Republicans have told us that the cost of climate action is too high.
What they don’t talk about, however, is the cost of inaction. Not only does our economy rely on weather-dependent outdoor activities, but we, like the rest of the country, are not immune to disasters. Just this summer we experienced a drought and I do not believe Irene will be the last (or worst) tropical storm or hurricane that I see hit Vermont in my lifetime.
Jo Sabel Courtney has earned my support because she will fight for the bold, creative action we need in Vermont to address climate change.
Vermont has long been known as the “Brave Little State” but I haven’t seen us be so brave lately. People love to point to Vermont for being ahead of the curve and forward-thinking. But at a moment where our climate is in crisis, our economy is crumbling, and a pandemic rages, our leadership offers nothing in the way of bold, creative solutions.
We are missing out. Colorado legalized marijuana in 2014, and now — five years later — they have received over $1 billion in tax revenue. When civil unions became legal in Vermont thousands flocked to our state. Being bold simply is not the same as being reckless.
It is beyond time that Vermont take the brave step of becoming the first state to take real climate action. Courtney is the candidate who is proposing solutions that meet the scale of the challenges we face. We are in a pivotal moment and on Nov. 3 we have a choice. I’ll be voting for Jo Sabel Courtney and I hope you will join me.
AJ Braverman
Stowe
