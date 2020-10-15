To the Editor:
In 1993 when I arrived in Stowe as the Helen Day Art Center’s new executive director, one of the first people I met was Jo Sabel Courtney. What a force she was.
Not only was she excellent at organizing initiatives, she was a creative source to be reckoned with. Her passion, coupled with unending inclusivity, brought the performing and visual arts together in a way seldom seen. Her drive as an artist herself was only overshadowed by her deep love for Stowe and her ability to bring people together.
Her work during those days and the decades to follow has significantly influenced the very DNA of our community. The compassion with which she works is simply unparalleled.
As I reflect on the Stowe of 1993 and Stowe of today, I see an evolution that at almost every turn includes Courtney. In her roles with Stowe Area Association, Stowe Performing Arts, Stowe Theater Guild, and the State Department of Travel and Tourism, she has helped to create a presence that directly affects our local economy.
The fiscal health that we enjoy is partly due to her fervent belief that Stowe is more than a mountain town with a ski slope. Indeed, Stowe is on the map as a go-to Vermont destination 12 months of the year thanks to her influence.
I have no doubt that as our state representative, Courtney will bring vibrancy and a fresh perspective to the job. I truly believe that we all will benefit greatly with her in the seat and I encourage you to learn more about her and her stand on the issues.
Deborah Flateman
Stowe
