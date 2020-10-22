To the Editor:
It is my absolute delight to write in my personal endorsement of Jo Sabel Courtney. I’ve known her for many years now; we met years ago right as I started putting together theater camps. She met with me and listened to all of my ideas about how I would pull this tender idea of mine together.
We talked for at least a couple hours. It’s such a fond memory of mine because she had the experience and I needed someone to run my ideas by. She was incredibly kind and helpful. Courtney is just that way.
I know my first meeting with her is a drop in the bucket to so many people she’s been instrumental in helping and supporting over the years. She’s a fierce advocate of the arts. She sees the inestimable value they have in our community. She’s such a valuable asset to our community, let alone adding her to our House of Representatives.
Courtney is well-spoken, measured, effervescent, hardworking and oh so smart. She knows what it is going to take to fight for our families. She’s ready to tackle climate change, women’s rights, racial justice, education, health care, and so many more issues. We can definitely use her on our team.
Jo Sabel Courtney is in this fight for all of us. I hope you’ll join me in voting for one standout woman.
Molly Mitchell
Stowe
