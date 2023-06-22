If a thief repeatedly stole property from members of our community totaling millions of dollars and then admitted his culpability for those crimes, would we let them go free? If someone repeatedly ransacked community members’ property and caused financial, emotional and physical harm, would we let them walk away?
Then why is Lamoille County States Attorney Todd Shove advocating for a plea deal that will allow admitted serial arsonist Jeffrey Nolan to walk away?
Remember those fires set in 2019-2020? Stowe Library, Stoware Common (a total loss), Stowe Cable (two fires), the parking garage at the condos at 120 South Main St. (another total loss), a chiropractor’s office, another building in Stowe’s Lower Village, along with a dumpster fire.
I am a partner in the Stoware Common building, which was set on fire at the end of March 2019. It was a total loss that cost over $2 million to rebuild.
Uninsured losses and lost income over the 14-plus months it took to rebuild amounted to over $300,000. Six businesses were displaced, one never reopened, the livelihoods of more than 20 people were put in jeopardy.
Aside from the financial losses, there were emotional ones as well. For those directly affected, there was the loss of the businesses that were created from the blood, sweat and tears of their owners who now had to rebuild their businesses. Many irreplaceable personal items were lost forever. The sense of shock, loss and despair were palpable as we all gathered to try to figure out how to move forward.
For those not directly impacted, there was the anxiety of waiting for the next target to go up in flames. We lived in fear because we had an active arsonist in our midst. Our insurance companies paid most of the financial losses but that will be spread to the entire community through higher insurance premiums. There was also harm to the environment and potential harm to the valiant firefighters who tried to save our property.
I am not a vigilante, nor do I seek revenge. Rather, I feel that our community was harmed, and Nolan should be held accountable. If a jury finds him not guilty, so be it. But to let him go free without a trial is an injustice to the rest of us. The hearing for Nolan’s change of plea is scheduled for July 11 at 3 p.m. at the Lamoille County Courthouse in Hyde Park.
The court will be tasked with deciding whether the plea deal negotiated by Shove’s office and Nolan is in the interest of justice. I do not believe that it is, and I encourage everyone to read the charging affidavits sworn and signed by the Stowe Police and the Vermont State Police, which outline in detail the crimes admitted to by Nolan. Then read the model instructions to the jury for a trial for the crime of arson and finally, read the change of plea.
When you have read and understood the ramifications of this plea deal, I think you will agree that the attorney for Nolan is doing a great job protecting him while the Lamoille County State’s Attorney, Todd Shove, is doing a poor job protecting our community.
If you agree that there should be accountability, please write to the court or attend the hearing and seek to be heard. Copies of the affidavits, jury instructions and change of plea are available from the county victims advocate office (802-888-7945) or email me at sbberson@gmail.com and I will send them to you.
Accountability will send an important message to others who would engage in such reprehensible conduct.
