To the Editor:
When the Helen Day Art Center was founded, circa 1981, its mission was to provide high-quality art of all kinds to the residents of Stowe and vicinity. Since that time, I understand the mission has been restricted to providing contemporary art only.
With the change in mission, a change of name for the art center might appear appropriate to some people. It is not a new idea. However, to dredge up memories of a long, outdated culture that maligns the names of two women who did so much for Stowe seems divisive, counterproductive and completely gratuitous.
There are no facts to support the claims of anti-Semitism made against Dr. Marguerite Lichtenthaeler and Helen Day Montanari, only rumors and historic, cultural assumptions. We may never know the real reason for the name change.
The Helen Day Art Center may be rebranded, but the Town of Stowe has a fiduciary responsibility to maintain the name of the building itself. It will take a court order to change that.
The name of Helen Day cannot be removed from the history of the town of Stowe no matter how much some people might want to do so, for whatever reasons.
Beverly B. Wood
Co-founder, H.D.A.C. Inc.
