I first met Jed Lipsky at the Morrisville airport while he was flying small single engine airplanes. I found him to be both proficient, serious and measured about his flying but also had a sense of wonder and fun about this endeavor. What I did not know at the time was his storied aviation history, which includes:
• Being a volunteer pilot for non-government organizations including Conservation International of Africa, National Geographic and Elephants Without Borders to pilot conservation and humanitarian missions into Gabon, Namibia, the Congo and Botswana.
• Volunteering with Wings of America to fly humanitarian missions covering 19 different Native American reservations across the western United States.
Flying in remote areas takes steely courage, confidence, preparedness and always having a plan B.
Lipsky can strategically evaluate a situation, weigh the facts that are known and navigate in the correct direction to pilot an airplane to safety. As a pilot myself, these are all characteristics that I would seek out in my elected leaders.
I know Jed Lipsky will be an excellent representative for Stowe and I hope you’ll join me in voting for him in November.
