To the Editor:
While I appreciated Sarah Henshaw’s shout out to the leadership of the Lamoille Area Health and Human Services Response Command Center, she left off one inspiring and critical leader — Sarah Henshaw.
She has been a critical part of the team, using collaboration to deliver services throughout this pandemic in a strong and coordinated way. We are so lucky to have her.
If you see this superstar around the valley, also offer appreciation for her leadership, passion and dedication.
Emily Rosenbaum
Stowe
