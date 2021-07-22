To the Editor:
Copley Woodlands residents, staff and private and agency caregivers have an overlooked gem in their midst, one that I feel needs to be appreciated.
I am wondering why there has been no recognition, thanks, gratitude or even acknowledgement given to site manager Penny Davis for all the efforts and angst — even complaints — she has put into getting this entire facility through the pandemic without one reported case of COVID-19.
Hopefully Davis has heard from employees, residents, family members and, even more specifically, Copley Hospital personnel to let her know that her efficient and strict compliance to the health and safety of the residents of Copley Woodlands has kept an outbreak from happening here.
Not one case.
Davis made the tough calls, employed constant monitoring and set the limits necessary that successfully brought about a safe reopening for everyone who spends time here.
Tina Rae
Morrisville
