To the Editor:
The Stowe Conservation Commission lends its enthusiastic support for the town of Stowe to obligate $200,000 of the town budget toward the Ricketson Farm Conservation Project. This project has high conservation value not only due to the location of the 217-acre farm along a high traffic entrance to Stowe from the north, but also due to the prime agricultural soils that are incredibly valuable for future crop farming.
In accordance with the town plan, Stowe has prioritized conserving significant working lands within the municipality and Ricketson Farm is perhaps one of the most significant agricultural parcels that has recently become available for conservation.
The project will conserve a family farm and enable future farmers access to prime agricultural lands that would be otherwise economically out of reach.
Stowe Land Trust and the Vermont Land Trust are working together to raise most of the funds needed to purchase a conservation easement on the farm. The town’s contribution to this effort is an appropriate use of town funds that aligns with its working lands conservation goals as set out in the town plan.
Stowe residents place a high priority on preserving open space, supporting local, family farms and enhancing the town’s rural character. This project achieves all these goals and comes at a critical time as development pressures in Stowe continue to mount.
While concerns have been raised about whether the Ricketson Farm property would be better suited to provide land for affordable housing, the town plan specifically notes that affordable and workforce housing initiatives are most appropriate for downtown and other identified growth centers in town, which are more accessible for residents, and help prevent suburban sprawl.
The town has historically contributed to conservation projects in Stowe, such as Mayo Farm and Cady Hill Forest, and while these ultimately became town-owned lands, they have no doubt added to Stowe’s appeal as a rural oasis that values a diversity of land uses.
What better way to add to this by helping to protect an iconic farm within the town’s borders that will continue to add value as a working landscape for generations to come. The Stowe Conservation Commission is in full support of this request and we encourage our fellow residents to support it on Town Meeting Day.
Christine McGowan
Chair, Stowe Conservation Commission
