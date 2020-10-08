To the Editor:
In response to Cynthia Cloutier, the letter posted on Front Porch Forum — one of your complaints was about the large amount of dust created by ATVs. You stated you live on Sky View Acres.
Correct me if I’m wrong, but isn’t that all blacktop? How dusty it could possibly get at your house? How does an ATV cause any more dust than a vehicle?
You complained about the parking in the lot next to the sunset. Not your property so it doesn’t affect you. Does the Manosh family that owns it have a problem? I doubt it, as the out-of-state people you complained about parking and riding there probably even rent a room to ride or eat at the Charlemont, all revenue.
To your complaint about the out-of-staters riding here, they have to pay to ride here just like the locals who register, insure and pay a membership to ride.
To your point about children, when the COVID came, my family of five wanted something we could do together. We decided to buy an ATV. It got us out of the house every weekend, putting 2,000 miles on our machine. My 4-year-old will ride for eight or more hours at a time protected by a helmet, in a car seat, secured by a safety belt. His siblings, 13, are also protected by a helmet and safety belt.
I guess I don’t see your point or problem with kids riding. Just like a car, not everyone obeys the rules. Should we be banned from driving our regular vehicles because not everyone registers their vehicles or has a quiet exhaust? How about the loud roar of a motorcycle’s exhaust?
Being so close to Route 15 you must hear those. Lots of their exhausts are significantly louder than an ATVs.
Do you also have an issue with all of the snowmobiles that use that very same parking lot in the winter? Those are loud as well. I’m trying to understand how you can pick and choose what to complain about when all of these examples are similar.
Maybe you should think about purchasing a house secluded on a dead-end road in the woods somewhere so you can live in complete silence. Or you should take a ride on one. I’d be more than happy to take you. “Don’t knock it til’ you try it!”
Kylee Ostrout
Hyde Park
