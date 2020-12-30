To the Editor:
A big shout out and thank you to the Stowe Volunteer Fire Department for the amazing community dinner they provided Dec. 3. Even though this year we weren’t able to gather at the firehouse, they still provided a warm and welcoming pick up.
Hard work and dedication from all involved is truly the spirit of the giving season.
Barb Allaire
Stowe
