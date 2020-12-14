To the Editor:
Thanks to the incredible generosity of our local stores, the Stowe C19 Community Response Team will be able to provide supplemental grocery assistance to the workers of Stowe on a monthly basis through the challenging winter months ahead.
The first week of this offering is occurring right now, from Dec. 14-19. If you have worked or are working in Stowe and had your work hours reduced, been furloughed or been laid off as a direct result of the pandemic, bring an old paystub or proof of Stowe employment to Mansfield Dairy and choose up to $20 in products for free, but don't forget your mask. It's required for entry.
We appreciate all that you contribute to the vibrancy of our community.
The Stowe C19 Team would like to extend a special thanks to all of the local businesses and stores for their organization, enthusiasm, and generosity providing for this consistent help through the winter: The Body Lounge, Yellow Turtle, BunyaBunya, Green Envy, Creative Consignments, Tangerine & Olive, Stowe Public House, Ranch Camp, In Company, Von Bargen's Jewelry, Trapp Family Lodge Gift Shop, Robert Paul Galleries, Well Heeled, Brenna B. Interiors, Stowe Kitchen & Bath, Chammomile and Mountain Road Outfitters. Also, thank you to Willie's Village Auto for joining in this contribution.
We have been honored and moved to tears being part of such an amazing village.
Leigh Pelletier
Stowe C19 Community Response Team
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.