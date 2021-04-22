To the Editor:
The op-ed piece, “Clergy supports reproductive liberty,” suggests something untrue. (Stowe Reporter, April 15)
While the opinion rightly expresses that clergy includes people of a “variety of beliefs and viewpoints on complicated moral issues,” it is not an all-inclusive term. There are members of the clergy from faith communities that this article does not represent and who, while supportive of women’s liberty, do not agree with abortion and thus the title is misleading.
Some clergy support reproductive liberty would be a more accurate title.
The second clarification is that “support for abortion among Catholics in the U.S. ranges from 48-56 percent, depending on the study,” implying that nearly half of all U.S. Catholics support abortion as indicative of the beliefs of Catholicism. Rather, these numbers show that the 48-56 percent mentioned were not given proper instruction in their formation, as Catholicism consistently and clearly teaches against abortion and that it is inconsistent to be pro-abortion and Catholic. Why?
Faith in God as creator means that all human life is sacred, created and intended by God. Regardless of the circumstances in which that life comes into existence, every human being is sacred. No one would question the criminal and sinful violation of the personal dignity of a survivor of rape or incest. However, is the death of another person the solution?
Developments of modern science reveal that all of the major organs are developed in the baby by week four. At conception, new DNA exists that contains the information of the child’s eye color, hair color, skin, body type, and more. Catholicism teaches that life begins at conception and there is overwhelming evidence from modern science that supports this claim.
With deep reverence for the immense emotional pressure that a woman faces when she finds herself with an unwanted pregnancy, and with the political and legal pressure for abortion as a right, doesn’t science clarify that in this difficult situation, there are two lives to consider, not just one?
Is abortion really the best we can do to serve a woman and a child in this circumstance?
“Is it a right to cancel a human life to solve a problem?” Pope Francis invites us to ponder.
Fr. Jon Schnobrich
Fr. Joseph Ikegbunam
Most Holy Name of Jesus Parish
Blessed Sacrament Church
