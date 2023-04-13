To the Editor:
Longtime member of the Stowe Planning Commission, Chuck Baraw, died on March 3. Baraw was a member of the Stowe Planning Commission from July 2002 until his death and served as chair in 2010 and 2012-2014.
He participated in the preparation of four Stowe town plans (2003, 2009, 2014 and 2018) and their implemented zoning and subdivision regulations. The town plan is the document that determines how Stowe and its infrastructure facilities will accommodate anticipated growth and represent visions for the town’s future. Town plans are required under state statute to be updated every eight years.
Stowe, along with other resort towns, faces unique growth challenges because of its popularity, which can mean steady and unrelenting growth and development.
Baraw valued and appreciated the historic character of downtown Stowe and Mountain Road areas, as well as Stowe’s viewsheds, ridgelines, hillsides, meadowlands and rural settings, and he worked hard to preserve them.
He was instrumental in helping the planning commission develop a 10-year recreation plan, updating the Mayo Farm management plan, extending sidewalks along the Mountain Road and Maple and South Main streets, creating the West Branch River restoration plan, planning improvements to the Mayo Farm events and recreations fields, updating the Stowe Historic District provisions and providing for an impact fee study.
Baraw always sought to achieve consensus during planning commission sessions and brought a keen understanding of the history of Stowe and its planning process. His knowledge helped make Stowe a highly regarded model of community planning and vision.
Stowe’s town plan and zoning regulations have won awards for being forward thinking and comprehensive.
The town of Stowe and the Stowe Planning Commission express their gratitude for Chuck Baraw’s long and dedicated service to the town.
Mila Lonetto (chair)
Chuck Ebel
Neil Percy
Robert Davison
Hope Sullivan
Brian Hamor
Stowe Planning Commission
