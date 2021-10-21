To the Editor:
Carole Vasta Folley’s column, In Musing, from the Sept. 30, 2021, issue was such a joy to read (“Look everywhere and, now and then, find joy”)
I read it aloud to my fiancé while she painted, and we both sat stunned at the beauty of this piece. The imagery alone — “silver safe walls” and “the Joy soap bottle” — grabbed us.
While reading we were reminded of the quote, “Gratitude is the path to abundance,” which seems to be speaking directly to the concept of joy.
Thank you, Carole, for sharing your gift with us, and showing humor, stellar imagery and delight, and how simple it is to choose joy.
Joseph Pensak and Anna Black
Stowe
