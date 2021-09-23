To the Editor:
Did you enjoy strolling down Main Street in Stowe this summer, shopping and dining while listening to a little night music? Did you celebrate the 4th of July during the downtown parade, and dance at the best come back British Invasion Block Party ever? Didn’t it feel good to be outside, connecting with familiar and new faces?
Did you know that it’s Stowe Vibrancy that produces these major events, and series of events such as these? Stowe Vibrancy’s mission is to enhance the cultural, social, recreational and economic vibrancy of Stowe Village and surrounding community. We also partner with the town and many local businesses in efforts to support village infrastructure and economic development.
In 2020 our board decided to create an event to commemorate what we now call Indigenous Peoples Day in Vermont, to honor and support the Abenaki Nation on whose lands we live on. And for the second year in a row, we are honored to again be celebrating the first residents of the Vermont at this day-long event honoring Abenaki culture and music, culminating in an incredible concert of local and native heritage talent.
The event will be held on the Mayo field Saturday, Oct. 9, 10:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m.
Proceeds benefit the Abenaki Helping Abenaki fund.
Aimée S. Green
Executive director, Stowe Vibrancy
