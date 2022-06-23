To the Editor:
I’m proud to support Sen. Becca Balint in representing Vermont as our lone seat in the U.S. House of Representatives. This race is historic — Vermont can send a woman to represent our state in Washington, D.C., for the first time. Balint has the skills and experience to represent us effectively.
Balint taught public school in Windham County and currently leads the Vermont Senate. She was elected to this post unanimously by Democrats, Republicans and Progressives.
In her eight years in office, Balint has led and passed legislation on issues critical to Vermonters. For example, she has passed Vermont’s first gun safety laws, as well as first-in-the-nation protections for reproductive rights. Becca has proven that she can deliver in our Legislature, and I know that she’ll do the same for us in Washington.
Vermont needs a representative who can govern. She has demonstrated a unique talent for forging consensus on thorny issues and making progress. I’m proud to support her in the Democratic primary on Aug. 9 and encourage my fellow Stoweites to cast their ballots for Becca Balint.
Scott Weathers
Stowe
