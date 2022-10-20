To the Editor:
To the Editor:
As a voter, I need to know more about Lipsky than the fact that he has lived here for 20 years and raised a family here. As a voter, I care about where he stands on the issues.
At the recent candidate’s debate, Scott Weathers was not only informed and up to date on relevant issues but more importantly was also prepared with solutions. Lipsky on the other hand, while certainly effective at simply framing our concerns, rarely offered concrete, tangible action.
As such, Weathers will be ready on day one to effectively caucus with the Democratic majority while, if elected, Lipsky will be a lone and ineffectual voice as an independent. This, simply, is how politics works.
I find it astonishing that on climate change, merely the most significant challenge to the health and well-being of our children and grandchildren, not to mention Stowe’s ski industry, Lipsky remained silent until prodded by a question from the debate audience. He then linked any potential policy decisions to the economic cost of instituting a climate policy, seemingly unaware that any cost of mitigation will be outweighed, by orders of magnitude, by the real economic cost of doing nothing.
He needs to know that the climate crisis is an all-hands-on-deck issue that threatens the viability of our town and the rest of the planet.
Similarly, in a recent forum, Lipsky came down squarely against tax incentives to help low- and moderate-income Vermonters purchase electric vehicles. This is not how candidates should sound in the 21st century.
If Stowe wants strong effective representation in the Vermont House then the choice is pretty clear. Scott Weathers will help move Vermont into the 21st century. I doubt the same can be said for his opponent.
Rick Weinstein
Stowe
