To the Editor:
I can concur with Melissa Engle’s comments about the car show. (“New car show venue fails on all levels,” Aug. 18, 2022)
I have also been going to the Stowe show since 1964 and have always enjoyed it. I am trying to make it work in Waterbury, understanding that it is a work in progress. My wife and I continue to stay in Stowe and enjoy the town, but it is somewhat difficult to travel to Waterbury and find it challenging. I was stuck in the same traffic for over an hour. It took me two attempts to finally get into the show on Saturday.
This show is one of the highlights of the year. My wife and I have formed many memories and have gained many friends. As stated above, Vermont Automobile Enthusiasts, the show sponsor, is to be commended for its efforts, but the traffic issue needs to be addressed.
Hoping that it will be an easier time getting in and out next year.
Ron Coll
Auburn, N.H.
