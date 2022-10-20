To the Editor:
The candidate debate in Stowe was a good opportunity to hear from the candidates. After 90 minutes of listening, I have a few takeaways.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
To the Editor:
The candidate debate in Stowe was a good opportunity to hear from the candidates. After 90 minutes of listening, I have a few takeaways.
It was the most entertaining debate I’ve been to in the last 16 years and contrasted two opposite personalities — the millennial versus the 75-year-old logger —as well as their work and public service backgrounds. This would be a very long letter if I pointed out all the things that made me chuckle.
Scott Weathers is for all the Democratic policies you’ve been accustomed to hearing about and used many of the same talking points heard by national candidates. His biggest blunder was misquoting Jed Lipsky from an interview in VTDigger and accusing him of being Trump-like and a nativist. The rebuttal from Lipsky was excellent.
Lipsky supports many of the same concepts as Democrats but stops short of saying he’d vote for them until he knows where the money is going to come from. Vermonters are already taxed too much.
Weathers thinks it’s important to elect a member of the Democratic Party so they will have enough power to override the vetoes of a very popular governor. My belief is that we continue to elect Phil Scott to governor so that he can put the brakes on the Democratic Legislature.
For those who couldn’t make it to the debate Wednesday night, I recommend you watch the recorded version at bit.ly/3CO2OsG. I think you will come away as I did, voting for Jed Lipsky.
Dan Brault
Stowe
Social Media Advertising - Sponsored Local Content
News, arts, events, community and more from the Vermont Community Newspaper Group.
Our weekly newsletters deliver the latest headlines, upcoming events and local information — straight from the newsroom!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.