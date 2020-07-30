To the Editor:
With everything going on in our country, you could be forgiven if you miss that Vermont is holding primary elections on Aug. 11.
This is, however, your chance to help decide who represents us in Montpelier. And, given what is going on nationally, what we do as a state really matters.
By now you should have received a postcard reminding you to request your absentee ballot. If you haven’t, go to the Secretary of State’s web site to register to vote, check your voter registration, or request an absentee ballot at sos.vermont.gov/elections/voters.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we highly recommend voting by mail, and if you need assistance, you can have your absentee ballot delivered by two justices of the peace. Just contact the town clerk’s office.
If you are mailing your ballot, make sure to send it in time to be received by the town clerk’s office by Aug. 11 at the latest.
Finally, the polls will still be open and you can vote on Election Day, Aug. 11, between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. at the Akeley Memorial Building, 67 Main St.
I am happy to tell you Jo Sabel Courtney is running for representative to the Vermont House of Representatives as a Democrat. She has a long history of civil engagement in Stowe and was a co-founder of both the Stowe Performing Arts and Stowe Weekend of Hope.
She also worked in marketing for Stowe Area Association for many years and she will represent us well. She definitely has my vote.
You can find out more at joforstowe.com. Remember, as Gov. Howard Dean once said, politics is not a spectator sport.
Marina Meerburg
Chair
Stowe Democratic Town Committee
