Updated: January 12, 2023 @ 7:25 pm
To the Editor:
Tonight, I was following the Mountain Road bus headed toward the mountain, west of Edelweiss. At 4:45 p.m. the road is very dark along upper Mountain Road.
I witnessed passengers at three stops. At each stop, passengers left by the middle door and walked behind the bus to cross to the south side of the road. The folks never looked up the road for oncoming cars. At two stops, an oncoming car hit the brakes with screeching tires and swerved to avoid hitting the pedestrians wearing black clothes. The walkers hardly flinched.
At the third stop, again passengers crossed from behind the bus and never looked up the road. Luckily no cars were coming.
I wonder how often this situation occurs each day? Can bus drivers train their riders and warn oncoming cars? Should the shuttle bus company use school buses? Should the state make safe, lighted bus stops?
Lynn Altadonna
Stowe
