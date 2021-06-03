To the Editor:
A masterpiece. Deborah Bucknam, vice chair of the Vermont Republican Party, wrote an absolute masterpiece for last week’s paper. (“GOP right on voting integrity, too much government,” May 27, 2021)
The contradictory and hypocritical nature of this piece was so self-evident it’s almost embarrassing to point them out. Stuffed from start to finish with spite and malice and insults against Democrats — albeit entirely baseless — she follows with praise for her own party as being above slurring and slandering their opponents.
Bucknam then parrots the long-obsolete assertion that Republicans are the party of family values in spite of their near unanimous support for a former president who is a known philanderer and accused rapist.
The coup de grace comes when Bucknam claims that “Republicans reject purging their members and enforcing conformity,” an assertion that comes as Republicans cower in their hidey-holes in fear of retribution and censure for speaking truth to the persistent treasonous lies put forth by the former president.
An utter masterpiece.
I know that idiocy like this is best ignored, but it does bring up an uncomfortable question. Writing from a leadership position in the Vermont Republican Party, Bucknam is apparently the new “Vermont-style Republican.”
I wonder if Stowe’s House representative endorses Bucknam’s point of view.
Rick Weinstein
Stowe
