To the Editor:
This is in response to last week’s letter to the editor from Russ Hausman regarding the Stowe Select Board’s decision to place a Black Lives Matter banner in Stowe.
The board should be applauded for approving the placement of a Black Lives Matter banner. Black Lives Matter is a human rights statement created as a means of focusing national attention on the daily tragic loss of life of innocent people of color.
Societal change is rarely popular or lacking in divisiveness, nor is it reasonable to expect the leadership of a movement to be entirely cohesive.
Based on the select board’s decision, I am extremely confident board members are more than capable of fairly evaluating any future informational requests.
Peter Roberts
Stowe
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.