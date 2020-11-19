To the Editor:

I would like to thank the Stowe Police Department for their help on Saturday, Nov. 14. A friend and I were hiking the Long Trail from Stowe to Route 118 over three days. I parked my truck in Smugglers Notch on the Stowe side. I know now that this was a mistake.

When we returned to Stowe, the Notch road was closed due to snow and ice. With the help of the dispatch officer on duty — I’m sorry I don’t know his name — he alerted Officer Anthony Mazzilli. Officer Mazzilli met us at the Stowe gate, opened it and I was able to retrieve my vehicle.

What a relief, especially after hiking 36 miles. This type of personal attention is to be commended.

Paul Donovan

Stamford, Vt.

