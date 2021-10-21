To the Editor:
Stowe Reporter published a letter loudly proclaiming that vaccine and related mandates are wrong and the antithesis of the Bill of Rights. (“Schools should not mandate vaccinations,” Oct. 7, 2021)
The author did not mention whether he will also not wear car seatbelts, go through red traffic lights, steal food from Shaw’s market, not permit his children to receive childhood vaccines, drive over 100 mph on I-89 — and this list can go on and on — as these are also prohibited by present law.
Peter Brown
Stowe
