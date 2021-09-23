To the Editor:
The public slander allowed at the Sept. 7 Stowe Development Review Board meeting is very distressing.
It is wrong to jump to conclusions regarding the motivation of neighbors exercising their lawful right of appeal concerning a flawed 2008 zoning permit. Are we not allowed to call our town staff and appointed officials to task?
Those who were so anxious to point fingers and shout racist should research the facts or talk to the parties involved before organizing a protest. Providing support for an Asian family business is well-intentioned, but not an excuse for name-calling.
Shame on the vocal and indignant citizens for not doing your due diligence to be informed and shame on the development review board for allowing the vitriol to spill into a public meeting and cloud the issue.
Donna Adams
Stowe
