To the Editor:
This letter is in response to Jason Michaelides’ letter to the editor (“Why isn’t select board member wearing a mask?” from Nov. 19, 2020).
It goes without saying that we all need to wear masks, physically distance and be respectful of the protocols the health professionals have set. It’s critical that each of us support these very basic things to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.
As our nation has become more and more polarized and the wearing of masks has become political, I’d like to offer an alternative to calling people out publicly — calling them in first. In a New York Times article titled “What if Instead of Calling People Out, We Called Them In?”, Smith College professor Loretta Ross was featured for her thoughtful teaching and premise that the “call-out culture has taken conversations that could have once been learning opportunities and turned them into mud wrestling on message boards, YouTube comments, Twitter and at colleges, where proving one’s commitment to social justice has become something of a varsity sport.”
Paraphrasing from the article, Ross believes in calling in, which is like calling out, but done privately and with respect — a call-out done with love. “That may mean simply sending someone a private message, or even ringing them on the telephone (!) to discuss the matter. … Calling-out assumes the worst. Calling-in involves conversation, compassion and context.”
I found this to be a positive and pragmatic suggestion to address issues and give people a chance to explain, learn, discuss and debate in a respectful and constructive — not destructive — way. Goodness knows, we need more positive exchanges and fewer alienating interactions these days.
Karen Walker Beecher
Waterbury Center
