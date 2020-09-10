To the Editor:
I was pleasantly surprised to see the photo of Bea Lord, the Stowe librarian for many years (Throwback Thursday, Sept. 3), back when the town library was housed in the Akeley Memorial Building, long before the renovation of the old high school. I knew some of the children and their parents, as well. It took me a few minutes — half an hour — to come up with Bea’s name!
It made me realize how long I have had a connection to Stowe, and how much I miss it now that I have moved back to New Hampshire, since 2017. It seems Stowe is doing remarkably well in these trying times, and it was great to get updates on the school and ski area plans for the coming season.
Mary C. Rohr
West Lebanon, N.H.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.