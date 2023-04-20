I enjoyed reading the article “Stowe faithful head to Holy Land.” (Stowe Reporter, April 6, 2023) The Greater Stowe Interfaith Coalition is a wonderful group showing unity through diversity and being an active force in the community supporting various local organizations.
I would like to inform that the Holy Land is also sacred to the Baha’is. Baha’is believe in the oneness of religion and the divine origins of Judaism, Christianity, Islam and Baha’i. Baha’u’llah, the prophet founder of the Baha’i faith, is also a descendant of Abraham, for Abraham had other sons besides Ishmael and Isaac who emigrated to Persia, making it also an Abrahamic religion.
Baha’u’llah spent the last 24 years of his life in the Holy Land where he gave us teachings of the oneness of mankind and guidelines for world peace. He is buried there and Baha’is are to make pilgrimage to the Holy Land. It is also the seat of the Universal House of Justice in Haifa on Mount Carmel. There are approximately eight million Baha’is in the world.
