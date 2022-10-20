As parents, we routinely tell our children that they must earn privileges. One must put in the time to demonstrate readiness and the skill to handle the weight of a desired responsibility. I think we would all agree that a 9-year-old is not entitled to drive a car simply because they want to. I think the privilege of serving Stowe as a representative is much like that analogy. I look at candidates and ask myself, with all things being equal, who has earned the privilege to represent us?
I say all things being equal because with a few exceptions, Jed Lipsky and Scott Weathers are similar in this race. They agree on about 80 percent of the issues, neither has served in the Legislature, and both are earnest and passionate. But two exceptions stand out to me.
There is the experience of serving Stowe and living here and Lipsky is leaps and bounds ahead of Weathers on this front. Lipsky’s decades of volunteer service on most every board in Stowe versus Weathers’ efforts over less than two years is easy math. It matters to me that the person who represents Stowe really knows Stowe. That is only possible by historically being involved in the place one calls home — volunteer, business owner, parent, board member. But it is on the second exception that is most striking to me and that is honesty.
If you went to the debate last week you know of what I speak. As a registered Democrat, I would like to say I was appalled at the cheap political theater that Weathers directed at Lipsky, but I am left mostly disappointed. Rather than showing humility, grace and respect for the person and the civic process, Weathers tried to manipulate the audience into believing Lipsky is an unfit choice.
He referred to a news article in VTDigger to justify his remarks and said, “Jed levied a personal attack against me, and it hurt. Jed said he was running for this office because he didn’t like me. Not for political or policy reasons. Some voters are smart enough to know nativism when they see it. … Plain and simple, my opponent has decided to resort to hateful nativist attacks because he wants to distract you from the issues. This kind of rhetoric is much closer to something Donald Trump would say (at this point the audience boos loudly) than any self-described independent. This language is backwards looking, narrow minded and our community is better than this.” (Watch the whole debate at bit.ly/3CO2OsG.)
Nowhere in the article is Lipsky quoted as saying he disliked Weathers. While grand and sweeping in its delivery, Weathers’ speech was ultimately just immature and patronizing. Talk about taking a page from the Trump book.
Weathers alluded numerous times to nativism, defined as “relating to or supporting the policy of protecting the interests of native-born or established inhabitants against those of immigrants.” Woke trigger language meant to make us feel bad that we value people who have dedicated their lives to our town. How dare we treat a newcomer with any reservations or concerns! If you do, you’re a nativist.
Scott also made a comment on the importance of electing a Democrat “because our Legislature is predominantly Democrat and if you want to get votes and bills for your town, you need to be able to work with the primary party in power.”
I struggle to believe that Scott grasps that the job of representative for Stowe isn’t about representing only his base of voters, but rather all the voters in Stowe. Be they Republican, independent or Libertarian — or no political affiliation at all — the job is about considering everyone’s needs. Weathers has made it clear he is very party loyal, so where does that leave half of us in town who are not ardent Democrats? Can he work with us or are we expected to trust he knows better? The truth is we are independent voters regardless of what party box gets checked when we register; we are not sheep that go along to get along in Montpelier.
I do believe Weathers has a bright political career ahead of him, but I also believe it’s something he needs to earn, he is not entitled to it just because he wants it or because he will represent the majority party in the Legislature. My vote (obviously) is for Jed Lipsky. He’s not a sheep, he intends to work for all of us, and he is truly a kind and caring human being.
