To the Editor:

As parents, we routinely tell our children that they must earn privileges. One must put in the time to demonstrate readiness and the skill to handle the weight of a desired responsibility. I think we would all agree that a 9-year-old is not entitled to drive a car simply because they want to. I think the privilege of serving Stowe as a representative is much like that analogy. I look at candidates and ask myself, with all things being equal, who has earned the privilege to represent us?

