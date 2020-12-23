Re-imagined without the power lines

Micheal Diender, among those who have been wishing for this for decades, shared a painting by former Stowe resident Vera Beckerhoff, that he says inspired the drive to eliminate the wires.

To the Editor:

Thank you Michael Diender for giving me a partial credit for inspiring the burying of the power lines in Stowe village.

In a recent photo I noticed the only power pole remaining seems to be the one on South Main near our former home, where the banners hang across the street. And yes, there was lots of artistic license, including one that the late Edward Rhodes pointed out to me long ago.

That one you can’t fix! Can you see it?

Vera Beckerhoff LaRoe

Melbourne, Fla.

