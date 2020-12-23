To the Editor:
Thank you Michael Diender for giving me a partial credit for inspiring the burying of the power lines in Stowe village.
In a recent photo I noticed the only power pole remaining seems to be the one on South Main near our former home, where the banners hang across the street. And yes, there was lots of artistic license, including one that the late Edward Rhodes pointed out to me long ago.
That one you can’t fix! Can you see it?
Vera Beckerhoff LaRoe
Melbourne, Fla.
