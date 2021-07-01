To the Editor:
I am writing as myself, a recovering city dweller, not as a member of Stowe’s Conservation Commission — whose members’ positions on this topic may be vastly different from my own, but the same values that drove my decision to join the commission are at the core of why I’m writing today: Vermont is different, let’s keep it that way.
When taking my usual lunchtime walk through lower village to the Stowe rec path today, I was not prepared for the city life PTSD that was about to disrupt my afternoon. Turning the corner behind the church I saw what appeared to be a plexiglass bus stop. I shut my eyes and counted: one, two, three, four, five. Eyes opened, I realized the echo of the dirty streets of San Francisco was indeed real, not a mirage, and plopped down right in front of the river.
Wait, is that a billboard-sized text message? Didn’t I purposefully leave my cell phone and all things Calibri font at home on my laptop screen?
I love art. Renaissance art, cave art, digital art, modern art, street art, art that makes you feel, art that makes you question and remember. I love to visit museums and galleries locally and when I travel.
What I love more is the beauty of nature, particularly the green of Vermont. I grew up here and was regretfully absent for years, spending two decades in cities with populations six times that of all of Vermont. I counted the days for when I could return home where nature was valued in ways that were visceral and visual.
Nature is Vermont. Here, it is not a cordoned off area, or a set aside of the technocracy. I would guess that the crowds of people descending on our small town on weekends and holidays are mostly here for similar reasons, fresh air, streams, mountain views, the shade of trees and the ever-present bird chorus. For those that don’t find enough entertainment along our wooded trails beside the river, The Current in the village is happy to engage your minds.
There is even a large empty lawn at 90 Pond St., just aching to host prehistoric sized billboard text messages and plastic bus stops.
So, to the artist(s) responsible for the jarring Silicon Valley-esque display in our beloved park, thank you for reminding me why I’m here.
Job well done.
Alison Schoenbeck
Stowe
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.