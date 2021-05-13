To the Editor:
The Current. Excellent choice for an arrogant and insensitive clique wanting to unmoor the institution from its history, place and community. (“Out with the old, in with The Current,” March 6, 2021)
The name speaks to no one. It’s a meaningless term. A bar in New York? A high school paper in Los Angeles? A waterpark in Iowa?
It’s not your center. You didn’t fund it. You didn’t build it. Using a beloved community institution to narcissistically stroke your ego is not public service.
Mark Lazarovich
Stowe
