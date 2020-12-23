To the Editor:
I want to thank executive director Rachel Moore and the board of Helen Day Art Center for their work making the arts available and accessible to the Stowe community and all of our visitors. This year has been difficult in so many ways, and art is essential to the human spirit.
The art center’s Seizing the Future campaign not only intends to expand and make the art center more interactive, but also to change the name to be more contemporary and welcoming.
In light of current efforts to come to terms with the dark history of xenophobia and discrimination in our country, I applaud the effort to choose a name that reflects Stowe’s commitment to the just and inclusive treatment of all people.
Marina Meerburg
Stowe
