To the Editor:
The Helen Day Art Center wants a rebranded name — seizing the future — that reflects racial and social justice, gender, class, age, geography and equity. I would suggest that the two women who provided initial funding through a trust were early champions of those causes.
Yes, Helen Day Montanari and Dr. Marguerite Lichtenthaeler’s brochure for their modest bunkhouse used, as did the Lodge at Stowe, the same discriminatory language as did 20 out of 24 Stowe lodgings. In 1955, Vermont Attorney General Robert Stafford declared the common practice of barring guests based on race, color or creed illegal.
Lichtenthaeler, born in 1887 in Pennsylvania, also earned her medical degree in 1916 from Boston University. She would have been one of the rare women to attend medical school and she continued to practice in Stowe until she was 80.
The 1940 census lists Lichtenthaeler, at the age of 53, as the head of the household and Montanari, at the age of 58, as her partner. Pictures and stories from longtime Stowe residents suggest that Lichtenthaeler preferred attire that would have been considered masculine at the time.
Year after year, at Stowe’s town meetings, Lichtenthaeler would stand and ask for funding for a building to house the library. Montanari bequeathed money to create a trust for that purpose. Women, at that time, were not well known for being benefactors or for establishing trusts for a town’s benefit. Women also were not well known for publically speaking to ensure their voices were heard.
The legacy of these two women deserves not to be an appendix, but heralded, because what they did and who they were is in our nation’s present and future. The women should not be maligned and the name Helen Day Art Center expunged because the women were deemed racist and anti-Semitic from having text in a brochure that followed a practice that ended in 1955.
In addition to the two women, there are also countless shareholders of the building who gave time and money for the named Helen Day Memorial Library and Art Center and subsequently The Helen Day Art Center.
An option is to change the name to the Helen Day Contemporary Art Center.
Anne Lusk, Ph.D.
Brookline, Mass.
