To the Editor:
In view of today’s world where huge struggles, sadness and much injustice looms, I felt I had to thank the federal judge who publicly refused to excuse the alleged arsonist who presumably did so much damage with his little hobby to many businesses in Stowe. (“Federal judge rejects claims about Stowe arson confession,” June 9, 2022)
When our dumpster was set on fire at River Court on June 2, 2020, the fire destroyed our three-car garage and my storage room and damaged the nearest building and four cars.
My garage and attic there contained many valuables, all burned to a crisp — journals, photographs, valued paintings by my grandmother, treasured ski memorabilia headed for the Ski Hall of Fame. Things that were hardly of interest or value to any insurance company.
So instead of the arsonist denying his crimes, why not admit guilt and apologize to the victims in the Stowe community?
Sandra Heath
Stowe
