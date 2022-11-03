I recently saw Sen. Becca Balint give a talk highlighting the many ways she did not fit the mold of a typical legislator in Vermont. Sixty percent of Vermont’s House representatives are men and men also hold 67 percent of the Senate. Elected representatives are, on average, considerably older, straighter, whiter and wealthier than the Vermonters they represent.
Balint cited a phrase she frequently used with her colleagues when debating legislation: “My experience has not been your experience.”
I think about that phrase whenever legislation with widespread public support fails to pass in Vermont. A prime example is paid family and sick leave, which surveys showed was supported by a majority of voters. This simple bill would have given Vermonters the same rights as citizens in practically every other nation on earth, yet Gov. Phil Scott vetoed the bill and our Legislature narrowly failed to override the veto by a single vote. Stowe’s current representative voted against the bill.
It is difficult not to notice that the governor and many of the legislators who voted against the bill were raised during the time when mothers usually did not work outside the house and could easily stay home with a sick child. Many legislators come from economic backgrounds that have shielded them from ever having to miss a paycheck because they got sick.
That disconnect between who we are as Vermonters and the makeup of our legislative bodies too often results in legislation that fails to meet our needs.
That is why I am so excited that we have the opportunity in Stowe in this election to vote for a fresh crop of candidates who do reflect our diverse life experiences and challenges. Scott Weathers and Saudia LaMont are running to represent different parts of Stowe in the House and Anne Watson is running to represent us in the Senate.
Collectively, these candidates not only represent the next generation of leadership in Vermont but will also be able to call upon their wide range of life experiences when crafting legislation that affects those currently underrepresented in the Legislature: younger Vermonters, people of color, members of the LBGTQ community, young parents, the working class and more.
In one way or another, for every Vermonter voting in this election, their experience has been your experience. I hope you will join me in sending this talented crop of new voices with fresh perspectives to Montpelier.
