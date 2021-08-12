To the Editor:
We read about the upcoming race season in Stowe with great joy, and we want to add a long standing race to the mix that was featured last week. (“Races are back in Stowe: Runners, sidelined for a year, are back in competition,” Aug. 5, 2021)
Green Mountain Adaptive Sports is excited to present the 12th Trapp Cabin 5K, 10K and half marathon trail races again this fall. The races will be held on Sunday, Sept. 19; the three courses allow a great choice of distances for runners through the beautiful trails at Trapp Family Lodge.
Walkers are also welcome for the 5K.
We’re particularly excited this year because we have added an adaptive mountain biking ride as a part of the event.
The latter allows us to welcome people of all abilities and gives the running participants a chance to try out hand cycling.
Race information and registration can be found at bit.ly/3xyLEuo.
While race organizers won’t require participants to be vaccinated, mask use will be until racers and riders are on the course. There will be no bib raffle in order to prevent people from congregating at the end of the races.
Cynthia Needham
Board president and race director, Green Mountain Adaptive Sports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.