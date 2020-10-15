To the Editor:
I would like to take a moment to gratefully acknowledge the back-to-school assistance Stowe Elementary School has received from so many community partners. Police Chief Don Hull and Fire Chief Kyle Walker have been with us every step of the way. They have advised us about best practices and their departments have been a reassuring and helpful presence in the school and on the ground.
Thanks, as well, to town manager Charles Safford and the Stowe Selectboard for fostering a seamless transition back to school and to Shaw’s Supermarket for offering to help with our reopening efforts.
We’ve been the lucky and appreciative recipients of face masks for teachers, staff and children from Dr. Bob Arnot. We all breathe a little easier knowing that we are protecting ourselves and each other from the COVID-19 virus. I would also like to thank Nicole Steele for her extraordinarily thoughtful gift of flowers for teachers and staff on the first day of in-person instruction.
We are so appreciative of the donations from local businesses, and grateful for the snacks, seltzers, classroom fans and banner that graces the entrance to the school from our exceptional PTO, and the countless acts of kindness, compassion and generosity from so many individuals in this amazing town.
Your steadfast support of our teachers, staff and students is valued more than you will ever know.
Nina Slade
Principal, Stowe Elementary School
