To the Editor:
What’s in a name? Or two?
Allen Church was telling me the story, which he was good at. The fellow in the Irish bar was perplexed. “Allen? How do you spell it?”
After Allen did, the fellow, in this telling, remained perplexed. “You mean TWO surnames?” When I told my mother back in Boston this part of the story, she reacted the same way as the fellow in Allen’s story did. A slight shake of the head and a weary sigh preceded their joint conclusion — “Must be a protestant.”
I’ve little idea about this and we never got close enough for me to bridge this gap. Allen Church died recently after being sick for some time. The local educator and musician touched many in our area, evidenced by the social media posts expressing grief and gratitude and the assurance that he: the father, husband, educator and musician —had steered many people to something that has helped sustain and provide joy in their lives: music.
He did tell a story that annoyed me. I sing. One of Allen’s biggest and still lasting contributions was as the host of the popular open mic at Moog’s in Morrisville. It’s become a hub and meeting place for musicians in our area and his was an encouraging and guiding voice as its host.
Still, my thing is a little out of place regardless of the setting. I sing unaccompanied and without the embellishments most a cappella performers employ to make up for any gaps.
“Now I want to tell you a story,” Allen would say before my solo singing set. It was set in another Irish bar. He would tell how his son was chatting up a young lady there during a local jam featuring local musicians, including a fellow named “Kevin.” Kevin just sang. The bartender in the story approached the chatting young man. “Now son, you can talk while those fiddlers are fiddling and while the guitars are playing, but no one talks while Kevin is singing!”
It was embarrassing and sweet, complimentary and maybe even needed for what I — er Kevin — was setting out to do. It made it seem like I had something to prove. Guess I did and just didn’t know it. He was going out on a limb with this bar’s crowd, but it was what he did for we aspiring artists and something else to be grateful for.
Thank you, Allen. Your contributions figured large for that particular place and group of people, that together a group of people is more than sum of its parts — it’s a community.
So, with this in mind, it made perfect sense that he had two surnames. Those names that mean not just the individual but indicate there is a connection spreading out among the others, and that Allen’s second name only reinforces that idea of connection and service and belonging. Church.
John Wilson
Stowe
