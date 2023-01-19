To the Editor:
In honor of my friends, the Waxman brothers, I wrote this poem. We’ve been skiing at Stowe our whole lives and are so excited to pay for parking, what a great value add Bobby Murphy has contributed to the local community.
Snow this evening will give way to lingering snow showers late. Low 29F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
Updated: January 19, 2023 @ 9:48 pm
To the Editor:
In honor of my friends, the Waxman brothers, I wrote this poem. We’ve been skiing at Stowe our whole lives and are so excited to pay for parking, what a great value add Bobby Murphy has contributed to the local community.
Meet the Waxman brothers, Jonathan, Robert, and Michael
Their love for Stowe, Vermont, they do tell
But it’s not the skiing that they most adore
It’s the joy of paying thirty bucks for a parking spot, they can’t ignore
They’ll brave the cold and early morning light
Just to fork over their cash, it’s worth the fight
To them, it’s the ultimate thrill
Paying for parking, they always will
So, if you’re in Stowe, and you see the Waxmans around
Don’t be surprised if they’re grinning from ear to ear, without a frown
They’ll be the ones with the big smiles, feeling alive
Thanks to the joy of paying for parking, it’s their high five.
David Stern
Stowe
