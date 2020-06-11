To the Editor:
Last weekend we had a yard sale at our house on Mountain Road. The people who live in the Stowe are very special people. It is the best, most friendly, caring community in our state.
The people who stopped were wonderful, kind and very considerate of each other. Everyone felt safe, and everyone was very respectful of the other shoppers.
I had such wonderful conversations with so many terrific people. Each one of us has been so isolated for it seems like forever, and everyone was so happy to be outside and doing fun things for a change.
For Chuck and me, the virus has been a curse and a blessing. We have had time to enjoy the beautiful surroundings we have at our fingertips, from breakfast picnics in Sterling and Nebraska valleys to our private church service at Hells Gate and Big Springs parking area last Sunday morning. The beautiful green moss blanket on the rocks in the river there are truly breathtaking.
Chuck and Jann Perkins
Stowe