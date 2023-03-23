Perhaps it is the long hours of darkness this time of year or the very recent cold weather, but it brought to mind the law passed in Vermont dealing with global climate. A review shows this legislation, the Affordable Heat Act, will cause loss of jobs and be harmful to residents and have no effect on global climate.
Let us look at a hypothetical example. As of March 1, we close the state’s boundaries to all types of non-electric vehicles and all types of fuel in Vermont. The result would be no fuel stations, no ski areas, no hotels and motels, no farms, no stores of any kind, no colleges, no schools, no fire departments, no road crews, no police departments and no hospitals.
And yes, no General Assembly.
Banks will close due to foreclosures on property that would have no value. No fuel, no workers.
By 2025, Vermont will be vacant except for robbers who might remain and live in vacated million-dollar homes with spring water and a fireplace. They will live on fish, wild game and potatoes. After all this change, it will still have no effect on global climate.
In over eight decades of learning in schools in Vermont, New Hampshire, Oklahoma and Texas, I was never offered a class in common sense. If anyone knows of such a class, I suggest calling members of our Legislature and require them to take the course, regardless of political party.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.