To the Editor:
I read the Stowe Kids Report supplement in the June 8 paper and I loved it. Please pass on my compliments to all involved, particularly the young people.
I enjoyed the suggestions in response to “What do you do when you’re having a bad day?” Many of us adults could benefit from some of those.
Greg Morrill
Stowe
